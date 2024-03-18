Marvel and Disney are encouraging fans to revisit the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants with uncanny gifts, use their powers to protect the world in Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97, coming to Disney+ this week! How does one get in on the fun? By going shopping of course!





The X-Men are back for more butt kicking adventures and Disney is celebrating with a spotlight on toys, clothing and collectibles designed for all mutantkind. Characters like Wolverine, Storm, Cyclops and more bring their powerful personas to the table and fans of all ages can embrace the strength of resilience of the X-Men as never before.

X-Men Team X-Jet and 4-inch Storm Figure – $34.99

Command the elements and roam the skies with the X-Men Team X-Jet and 4-inch Storm Figure set! The Storm figure features 9 points of articulation for epic action and comes with 2 detachable accessories! X-Men Team X- Jet's cockpit can open and close to place figure inside, or Storm figure can be placed on stand on the back of the jet so kids can imagine this powerful Super Hero cruisin' and stormin' into action in the skies!

Marvel Wolverine's Adamantium Claws – $69.99

The collectible LEGO Marvel Wolverine's Adamantium Claws set is a model-building project that captures the spirit and strength of the legendary Marvel character’s clawed glove. This accurate recreation of Wolverine’s clawed glove contains 596 pieces and features 3 posable claws as well as a descriptive panel and a sturdy base for display.

Marvel Vs Capcom 2 X-Men '97 Edition Deluxe Arcade – $499.99

Ignite the gaming revolution with Arcade1Up's Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 X-Men ‘97 Edition Deluxe Arcade Machine! Brace yourself for electrifying battles and iconic face-offs featuring your cherished Marvel and Capcom characters. This stellar arcade masterpiece boasts uncanny X-Men '97 artwork, channeling the essence of a classic era and enhancing your gaming space.

Marvel X-Men '97 Logan Basketball Jersey – BoxLunch Exclusive – $39.90

Bring some mutant flair to your game day look with this X-Men '97 jersey! Featuring an embroidered X-Men logo on the front, the back of the shirt includes "Logan 97" lettering. With striped details and ribbed hems, this basketball jersey is perfect for Marvel and sports fans alike.

Marvel Metallic X-Men Wolverine Cosplay Mini Backpack – $80

Ready to claw your way to the top? The Loungefly Marvel Metallic Wolverine Cosplay Mini Backpack has mutated into one of the world’s most powerful X-Men. On the front, Wolverine’s suit shines with metallic and glitter details while his belt takes shape on the zipper pocket below. A fierce addition to any outfit, this accessory will keep your belongings safe on your next mission.

Marvel X-Men '97 Costume Quilted Cardholder – $14.90

This cardholder features the team's '90s costume color scheme, with a blue quilted design on the front and a yellow strap with the iconic "X" logo. Comes with 4 card slots and a clear ID display.

About X-Men ‘97:

Now that the X-Men: The Animated Series theme is stuck in your head, you can start getting excited about the idea that we are getting a continuation of that beloved series from the 90s. The show will see the familiar team reunite because of an “impactful event,” an all-new chapter that will resonate with fans of the original series.

Much of the original voice cast reprise their roles including Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, and Catherine Disher.

