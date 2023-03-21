Embrace the Uncanny with the Marvel x RSVLTS X-Men Collection

Marvel fans, rejoice because the X-Men are finally getting some love from the folks over at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)! Our favorite Americana fashion brand is turning their attention to the uniquely powered individuals known as the X-Men with an awesome five shirt drop that you won’t want to miss.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Being born with an “X” gene never felt so good, especially when you can dress yourself in stylish looks from RSVLTS!

This spring the designers of every cool button down shirt out there, are diving back into the world of Marvel Comics with an amazing collection inspired by the X-Men.

And yes, the best of the best characters are here. Professor X, Wolverine, Cyclops, Nightcrawler (<3), Angel, Storm, Jubilee and others all pop up on select patterns.

Of course you can’t have the X-Men without their main villains! The oversized Sentinels take on our mutant heroes on a shirt appropriately titled Night of the Sentinel.

This collection features five designs in the classic shirt cut, and two designs will be available in women’s cut and hybrid swim shorts as well. The series includes: Night of the Sentinel Savage Land Xavier's Shortlist Uncanny Bamf!

So gather your team Marvel fans as the X-Men x RSVLTS collection launches today at 4pm ET on the RSVLTS site .

All shirt styles are available in traditional button down ($70), made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL.

Night of the Sentinel and Savage Land designs will be available in a women’s cut ($70) sizes XS-4XL, and a men’s hybrid shorts ($65).

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

