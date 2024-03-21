Now that the highly anticipated X-Men ’97 animated series has dropped on Disney+ the hype for this Marvel franchise has intensified. Sure there’s tons of merchandise to browse, but over at Disney Store there are two special items available exclusively to Disney+ subscribers as part of Disney+ Early Access.

The X-Men are back for more butt kicking adventures and Disney+ is celebrating with a T-Shirt and baseball cap featuring the iconic “X-Men” logo.

From March 20-29, both items will be available (while supplies last) exclusively to Disney+ subscribers as part of the Disney+ Early Access Program.

Guest wishing to acquire these items will need to log in using the email associated with their Disney+ subscription to purchase.

X-Men Baseball Cap for Adults

Twill fabric

Embroidered X-Men logo

Adjustable backstrap with buckle

Inspired by X-Men: The Animated Series (1992)

(1992) One size fits most adults

100% cotton

X-Men T-Shirt for Adults

Features Wolverine, Cyclops, Beast, Storm, Gambit, Jubilee, Rogue, Jean Grey, Morph and X-Men logo

Soft jersey knit

Inspired by X-Men: The Animated Series (1992)

(1992) Position or appearance of graphics may vary by size of shirt

100% cotton

About X-Men ‘97:

Now that the X-Men: The Animated Series theme is stuck in your head, you can start getting excited about the idea that we are getting a continuation of that beloved series from the 90s. The show will see the familiar team reunite because of an “impactful event,” an all-new chapter that will resonate with fans of the original series.

Much of the original voice cast reprise their roles including Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, and Catherine Disher.

