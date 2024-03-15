Disney Vacation Club Announces 2025 Disney Cruise Line Member Cruise

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Disney Vacation Club has announced their next Disney Cruise Line member cruise.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Vacation Club has announced that the 2025 DVC Member Cruise will be a 5-night Western Caribbean cruise on the Disney Dream.
  • The cruise will set sail on August 2nd from Fort Lauderdale, making stops at Castaway Cay and Cozumel, Mexico.
  • As always, DVC Member Cruises are filled with special entertainment, commemorative keepsakes, and five nights filled with surprises.
  • Booking begins on April 13th, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET.
  • For more information, head to the DVC website.

More Disney Cruise Line News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight