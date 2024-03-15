Disney Vacation Club Announces 2025 Disney Cruise Line Member Cruise

Disney Vacation Club has announced their next Disney Cruise Line member cruise.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Vacation Club has announced that the 2025 DVC Member Cruise will be a 5-night Western Caribbean cruise on the Disney Dream.
- The cruise will set sail on August 2nd from Fort Lauderdale, making stops at Castaway Cay and Cozumel, Mexico.
- As always, DVC Member Cruises are filled with special entertainment, commemorative keepsakes, and five nights filled with surprises.
- Booking begins on April 13th, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET.
- For more information, head to the DVC website.
