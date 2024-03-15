Disney Vacation Club Announces 2025 Disney Cruise Line Member Cruise

Disney Vacation Club has announced their next Disney Cruise Line member cruise.

What’s Happening:

Disney Vacation Club has announced that the 2025 DVC Member Cruise will be a 5-night Western Caribbean cruise on the Disney Dream.

The cruise will set sail on August 2nd from Fort Lauderdale, making stops at Castaway Cay and Cozumel, Mexico.

As always, DVC Member Cruises are filled with special entertainment, commemorative keepsakes, and five nights filled with surprises.

Booking begins on April 13th, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET.

For more information, head to the DVC website

