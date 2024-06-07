Anger Set To Debut at Disney California Adventure for Pixar Fest

A new emotion has left Headquarters to join the fun at Pixar Fest.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks has shared Disney California Adventure

Beginning June 14th, Anger will be the newest character addition to Pixar Fest, which has already brought Wade, Ember, Luca, and Alberto into the fun.

Pixar Fest runs now through August 4th.

Inside Out 2 hits theaters on June 14th.

