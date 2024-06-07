Anger Set To Debut at Disney California Adventure for Pixar Fest

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

A new emotion has left Headquarters to join the fun at Pixar Fest.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Parks has shared that Anger will join Joy and Sadness at the Pixar Pier Band Shell at Disney California Adventure.
  • Beginning June 14th, Anger will be the newest character addition to Pixar Fest, which has already brought Wade, Ember, Luca, and Alberto into the fun.
  • Pixar Fest runs now through August 4th.
  • Inside Out 2 hits theaters on June 14th.

@disneyparks

The. Foot. Is. Down! 😡💢 #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneylandResort #CaliforniaAdventure #PixarFest #Pixar #InsideOut #Joy #Sadness #Anger

♬ original sound – Disney Parks

More Pixar Fest News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight