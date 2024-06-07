Anger Set To Debut at Disney California Adventure for Pixar Fest

A new emotion has left Headquarters to join the fun at Pixar Fest.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks has shared that Anger will join Joy and Sadness at the Pixar Pier Band Shell at Disney California Adventure.
- Beginning June 14th, Anger will be the newest character addition to Pixar Fest, which has already brought Wade, Ember, Luca, and Alberto into the fun.
- Pixar Fest runs now through August 4th.
- Inside Out 2 hits theaters on June 14th.
More Pixar Fest News:
- Club Pixar Closes Two Months Early at Disneyland Resort
- Pixar Fest’s “Better Together” Single Now Available to Stream
- Creators Club Concierge Lounge Opening Next Week at the Pixar Place Hotel
- Pixar Place Hotel to Host Limited-Time Speaker Series with Pixar Creatives
- Photos: Mei Lin and Ming Return To Disney California Adventure For Pixar Fest
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com