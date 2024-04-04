BD-X Droids to Make Daily Appearances at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge During Season of the Force

During Season of the Force at Disneyland, guests visiting Batuu may encounter wandering BD-X droids.
What’s Happening:
- Last fall, Imagineers playtested interactive droids at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for one day only.
- Now, it’s been announced that these adorable BD-X droids will be making daily appearances during the Resort’s upcoming Season of Force — running April 5th through June 2nd.
- During the event, guests may encounter the droid at various locations around Black Spire Outpost throughout the day.
- If you can’t make it out to greet them for yourself, you can see more of these droids in the first episode of the new YouTube series “We Call It Imagineering.”
More on Season of the Force:
- During Season of the Force guests can enjoy new adventures aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, the return of Hyperspace Mountain, specially themed food and beverage, merchandise and more.
- Plus, a new Seek and Find scavenger hunt has been announced for the event.
- At night, guests can also enjoy Disneyland’s fireworks displays in a new way thanks to Fire of the Rising Moons.
