Star Wars “Seek and Find” Scavenger Hunt Coming to Disneyland for Season of the Force

During Season of the Force at Disneyland, Star Wars fans can participate in a scavenger hunt to seek and find hidden cylinders around the park.

What’s Happening:

When Season of the Force kicks off at Disneyland on April 5th, guests will be able to partake in the “Seek and Find” scavenger hunt.

You’ll begin your journey at the Star Trader in Tomorrowland where you’ll receive an activity card.

Then, begin the search for canisters like the one shown above to reveal a code and receive a keepsake.

The “Seek and Find” experience is available for a limited time, while supplies last.

Season of the Force runs through June 2nd, and will also include new adventures aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue Hyperspace Mountain specially themed food and beverage merchandise



