Star Wars “Seek and Find” Scavenger Hunt Coming to Disneyland for Season of the Force

During Season of the Force at Disneyland, Star Wars fans can participate in a scavenger hunt to seek and find hidden cylinders around the park.

What’s Happening:

  • When Season of the Force kicks off at Disneyland on April 5th, guests will be able to partake in the “Seek and Find” scavenger hunt.
  • You’ll begin your journey at the Star Trader in Tomorrowland where you’ll receive an activity card.
  • Then, begin the search for canisters like the one shown above to reveal a code and receive a keepsake.
  • The “Seek and Find” experience is available for a limited time, while supplies last.
  • Season of the Force runs through June 2nd, and will also include new adventures aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, the return of Hyperspace Mountain, specially themed food and beverage, merchandise and more.


Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey's Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
