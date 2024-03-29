Star Wars “Seek and Find” Scavenger Hunt Coming to Disneyland for Season of the Force

During Season of the Force at Disneyland, Star Wars fans can participate in a scavenger hunt to seek and find hidden cylinders around the park.
What’s Happening:
- When Season of the Force kicks off at Disneyland on April 5th, guests will be able to partake in the “Seek and Find” scavenger hunt.
- You’ll begin your journey at the Star Trader in Tomorrowland where you’ll receive an activity card.
- Then, begin the search for canisters like the one shown above to reveal a code and receive a keepsake.
- The “Seek and Find” experience is available for a limited time, while supplies last.
- Season of the Force runs through June 2nd, and will also include new adventures aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, the return of Hyperspace Mountain, specially themed food and beverage, merchandise and more.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Downtown Disney is celebrating the official integration of Hulu content on Disney+ for Disney Bundle subscribers with some limited time activities.
- Tortilla Jo’s will be offering a farewell feast leading up to its April 7th closure at Downtown Disney.
- Starting April 3rd, Magic Key holders can be the first to purchase limited supplies of pre-selected merchandise from the Star Wars Artist Series: Will Gay Collection.
