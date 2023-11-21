Blizzard Beach To Be Closed Thursday, November 23rd Due to Cooler Temperatures

DIsney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed this Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, due to cooler temperatures.
What’s Happening:
- Blizzard Beach is set to be closed on Thursday, November 23rd (Thanksgiving Day) due to cooler temperatures – at least cooler by Central Florida standards.
- Apple Weather shows a higher of 69 degrees for the day, with a low of 56.
- As of publishing, Blizzard Beach is set to reopen on Friday, November 24th. However, with cooler temperatures and rain also forecast on Friday, it’s possible that this closure may continue.
- Walt Disney World’s other water park, Typhoon Lagoon, has been closed for its annual refurbishment since November 6th, which is also when Blizzard Beach reopened for the year.
- The recently launched Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass allows guests to visit Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon over and over again now through May 24th, 2024, for just $79 plus tax.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Dumbo The Flying Elephant’s new sponsor, Scentsy, has unveiled new signage at the attraction.
- Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro has further teased a potential Indiana Jones attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in a new interview.
- Opening soon at Disney Springs, Chef Maneet Chauhan’s Eet has unveiled signage and a menu at its new location.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com