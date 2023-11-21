Blizzard Beach To Be Closed Thursday, November 23rd Due to Cooler Temperatures

DIsney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed this Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, due to cooler temperatures.

What’s Happening:

Blizzard Beach is set to be closed on Thursday, November 23rd (Thanksgiving Day) due to cooler temperatures – at least cooler by Central Florida standards.

Apple Weather shows a higher of 69 degrees for the day, with a low of 56.

As of publishing, Blizzard Beach is set to reopen on Friday, November 24th. However, with cooler temperatures and rain also forecast on Friday, it’s possible that this closure may continue.

Walt Disney World Typhoon Lagoon Blizzard Beach reopened for the year

The recently launched Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass allows guests to visit Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon over and over again now through May 24th, 2024, for just $79 plus tax.

