Disney Munchling-Inspired Chocolate Piñata Heimlich Now Available at Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs

Walt Disney World is once again offering a new food item inspired by the Disney Munchlings line of plush, that themselves are based on food.

He's a beautiful butterfly! This new Chocolate Piñata Heimlich with Candy Corn Crackle celebrates its matching Disney Munchling.

You can pick one up starting today, at Amorette's Patisserie at Disney Springs

Meanwhile, a holiday collection of Disney Munchlings is now available

Also available for the holiday season is this delightful Figment Gingerbread Cookie with Frosting plush.

