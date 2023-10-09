Disney Munchling-Inspired Chocolate Piñata Heimlich Now Available at Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs

by |
Walt Disney World is once again offering a new food item inspired by the Disney Munchlings line of plush, that themselves are based on food.

What’s Happening:

  • He's a beautiful butterfly! This new Chocolate Piñata Heimlich with Candy Corn Crackle celebrates its matching Disney Munchling.
  • You can pick one up starting today, at Amorette's Patisserie at Disney Springs, while supplies last.
  • Meanwhile, a holiday collection of Disney Munchlings is now available, that includes squishy, huggable pals inspired by cupcakes, berry pavlova and toffee pudding that look an awful lot like Minnie Mouse, Stitch, and Baymax.

Disney Munchlings Plush – Season’s Sweetings 12-Day Advent Calendar – Micro 4 1/3''
  • Also available for the holiday season is this delightful Figment Gingerbread Cookie with Frosting plush.

Figment Gingerbread Cookie with Frosting Disney Munchlings Plush – Micro 4 3/4'' – Limited Release

