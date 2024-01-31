D23 Inside Disney Looks at Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure

D23 Inside Disney headed to Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort to take a look at all of the festivities of the Lunar New Year celebration.
- Hosts Lisa and Hunter took a look at a wide variety of offerings at this year’s Lunar New Year celebration.
- The new video features:
- An interview with Turning Red star Rosalie Chiang
- A chat with Disneyland Resort Cast Member Esteban Valerio about the Lunar New Year offerings
- Insights on the food and drink offerings from chef Joanna Aguayo and food and beverage photographer David Nguyen
- A talk with Tracy Halas, show director for Lunar New Year Celebration
- Check out the new video below:
More on Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure:
- In 2024, we celebrate the Year of the Dragon. The Chinese zodiac calendar plays a significant role in shaping the traditions, holidays and foods enjoyed in Asian communities all over the globe.
- Guests can once again meet with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their festive attire, as well as Mulan and Mushu.
- The centerpiece of the celebration is “Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession,” a vibrant performance hosted by Mulan and Mushu, that features dozens of spirited parade performers as they honor family, friendship, and the potential for a fortune-filled new year.
- As part of the Lunar New Year celebration at Disney California Adventure, two new characters from Pixar’s Turning Red have debuted in the San Francisco area near Ariel’s Undersea Adventure – Meilin Lee and Ming Lee.
- There are also plenty of treats and eats across the whole of the Disneyland Resort for guests to try. From returning favorites, like the Mickey-shaped Hot Dog Bun and Garlic Noodles, to can’t-miss new additions, such as the Fried Lemongrass Chicken Dumplings and Peach Basil Collins, guests will not be going hungry during their day of celebrating the Lunar New Year.
- One of the favorite offerings during the Lunar New Year celebrations at Disney California Adventure has returned, and guests gather around Paradise Bay every night before World of Color – ONE, with the Hurry Home preshow.