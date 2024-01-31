D23 Inside Disney Looks at Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure

D23 Inside Disney headed to Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort to take a look at all of the festivities of the Lunar New Year celebration.

Hosts Lisa and Hunter took a look at a wide variety of offerings at this year’s Lunar New Year celebration.

The new video features: An interview with Turning Red star Rosalie Chiang A chat with Disneyland Resort Cast Member Esteban Valerio about the Lunar New Year offerings Insights on the food and drink offerings from chef Joanna Aguayo and food and beverage photographer David Nguyen A talk with Tracy Halas, show director for Lunar New Year Celebration

Check out the new video below:

