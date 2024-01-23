Photos / Video: World of Color “Hurry Home” Pre-Show Returns for Lunar New Year 2024

One of the favorite offerings during the Lunar New Year celebrations at Disney California Adventure has returned, and guests gather around Paradise Bay every night before World of Color – ONE, with the Hurry Home preshow.

What’s Happening:

As part of the Lunar New Year festivities at Disney California Adventure, the Hurry Home pre-show to World of Color – ONE has returned.

The preshow, filled with beautiful water and lights, invites guests to follow Little Lantern on a journey to return home for the annual celebration of good luck and fortune. Accompanied by a stirring musical score, created by Academy Award-winning composer Tan Dun (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), guests will be immersed in the magic of a 6-minute tale that also features music from the film Mulan, and stylized versions of the heroine and the dragon, Mushu.

Following the seasonal show, guests can enjoy the return of World of Color – ONE, the new version of the water show that debuted last year for the Disney100 celebration.

The Hurry Home pre-show will run through the end of the Lunar New Year Celebration on February 18th.

More Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure: