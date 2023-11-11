Disney Cruise Line Receives Numerous 2024 Honors

Disney Cruise Line has received honors from many organizations going into the 2024 cruising year.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Blog reports

Newsweek has named Disney Cruise Line one of “America’s Best Customer Service” cruise lines.

Elsewhere, The Points Guy has named DCL as the “Best Family Cruise Line”.

These accolades for 2024 are amidst DCL’s large expansion plan.

2024 will bring the new Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point port, while the end of the year will unveil their newest ship, the Disney Treasure.

Also announced is the Disney Adventure, a new mega ship to call Singapore its home port.

