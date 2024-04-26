New “it’s a small world” Photo Op Appears At Disneyland

A new photo-op has arrived at Disneyland to celebrate it’s a small world’s 60th anniversary.

  • Recently, a new photo area has appeared at Disneyland near it’s a small world to share how “a smile means friendship to everyone”.

  • Now, alongside the small display, two new signs celebrating the attraction’s 60th anniversary since its debut at the 1964 World’s Fair have appeared for guests to snap a pic with.

  • We’re not sure how long the signs or display will be available for guests, so make sure to stop by while you can for this adorable new photo spot.

