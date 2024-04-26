New “it’s a small world” Photo Op Appears At Disneyland

A new photo-op has arrived at Disneyland to celebrate it’s a small world’s 60th anniversary.

What’s Happening:

Recently, a new photo area has appeared at Disneyland near it’s a small world to share how “a smile means friendship to everyone”.

Now, alongside the small display, two new signs celebrating the attraction’s 60th anniversary since its debut at the 1964 World’s Fair have appeared for guests to snap a pic with.

We’re not sure how long the signs or display will be available for guests, so make sure to stop by while you can for this adorable new photo spot.

More Disneyland News: