“EPCOT Becoming” National Geographic Special on Park’s Transformation Coming to Disney+ and Hulu

A new National Geographic special examining the transformation of EPCOT is coming to Disney+ and Hulu next month.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic has revealed a new special entitled EPCOT Becoming , showcasing the reimagining of EPCOT for a new generation.

Go behind-the-scenes as Imagineers and cast members at Walt Disney World

The lengthy refurbishment of EPCOT included the opening of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

EPCOT Becoming will debut April 29th on National Geographic, and will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

