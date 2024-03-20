“EPCOT Becoming” National Geographic Special on Park’s Transformation Coming to Disney+ and Hulu

A new National Geographic special examining the transformation of EPCOT is coming to Disney+ and Hulu next month.
What’s Happening:
- National Geographic has revealed a new special entitled EPCOT Becoming, showcasing the reimagining of EPCOT for a new generation.
- Go behind-the-scenes as Imagineers and cast members at Walt Disney World rise to the challenge of bringing the constantly evolving park into the future, from creating an innovative new coaster to exploring the wonder of water and culminating with the debut of the next legacy in nighttime spectaculars: “Luminous The Symphony of Us.”
- The lengthy refurbishment of EPCOT included the opening of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, as well as the reimagining of World Celebration.
- EPCOT Becoming will debut April 29th on National Geographic, and will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu.
More Disney TV News:
- Well this is quite a… PIVOT! David Schwimmer has joined the cast of the upcoming second season of Disney+’s Goosebumps.
- FX has released the official trailer for the second half of American Horror Story: Delicate ahead of its April 3rd premiere.
- Former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat is officially returning to the show to write an episode for the upcoming season.
