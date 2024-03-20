“EPCOT Becoming” National Geographic Special on Park’s Transformation Coming to Disney+ and Hulu

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

A new National Geographic special examining the transformation of EPCOT is coming to Disney+ and Hulu next month.

What’s Happening:

  • National Geographic has revealed a new special entitled EPCOT Becoming, showcasing the reimagining of EPCOT for a new generation.
  • Go behind-the-scenes as Imagineers and cast members at Walt Disney World rise to the challenge of bringing the constantly evolving park into the future, from creating an innovative new coaster to exploring the wonder of water and culminating with the debut of the next legacy in nighttime spectaculars: “Luminous The Symphony of Us.”
  • The lengthy refurbishment of EPCOT included the opening of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, as well as the reimagining of World Celebration.
  • EPCOT Becoming will debut April 29th on National Geographic, and will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

More Disney TV News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning