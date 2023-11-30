Photos: New Pin Trading Locations Debut In Frontierland At Disneyland

New permanent pin trading locations have debuted in Frontierland at Disneyland.
The Orange County Register recently highlighted the new pin trading regulations that were put in place within the park in hopes to stop pin traders from taking over benches throughout the park.
The new area features high top tables with QR codes detailing the rules and proper pin trading etiquette.
Other rules include the size of pin bags allowed in the park and clear times when this more “advanced” form of pin trading is allowed.
