Hulu Acquires Canadian Comedy “Run the Burbs”

Hulu has acquired the Canadian comedy series Run the Burbs.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that the comedy series Run the Burbs has been picked up by Hulu as their new U.S. home.
- While The CW did acquire the show over the summer, the show was pulled from their linear schedule recently, though it does remain present on The CW’s app.
- Run the Burbs follows star Andrew Phung as a stay-at-home dad in a Vietnamese/South-Asian Canadian family, dealing with a family full of mindsets on how to make the most out of living in the suburbs.
- The first two seasons will be added to Hulu on New Year’s Eve, just before the third season debuts on Canada’s CBC.
More Hulu News:
- “FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans” Debuts First Teaser
- Hulu Shares Action-Packed Trailer for New Anime-Live Action Hybrid Series "Dragons of Wonderhatch"
- “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Drops a Few Hours Early on Disney+ and Hulu
- FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows” to End After Upcoming Sixth Season
- First Look at Hulu's "Superhot: The Spicy World Of Pepper People"
- Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2024