Hulu Acquires Canadian Comedy “Run the Burbs”

Hulu has acquired the Canadian comedy series Run the Burbs.

What’s Happening:

has been picked up by Hulu as their new U.S. home. While The CW did acquire the show over the summer, the show was pulled from their linear schedule recently, though it does remain present on The CW’s app.

follows star Andrew Phung as a stay-at-home dad in a Vietnamese/South-Asian Canadian family, dealing with a family full of mindsets on how to make the most out of living in the suburbs. The first two seasons will be added to Hulu on New Year’s Eve, just before the third season debuts on Canada’s CBC.

