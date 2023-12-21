“FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans” Debuts First Teaser

Another feud is brewing on FX with the first teaser of the series’ long awaited second season.

What’s Happening:

The much anticipated second season of FX and Ryan Murphy’s anthology series has released their first teaser.

FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans follows Truman Capote (Tom Hollander), who famously surrounded himself with women from the upper echelon of New York society. He referred to them as “the swans.”

When an excerpt from his book Answered Prayers is published in Esquire, the swans come to realize he has been using their lives for narrative fodder, ending their relationship and sending Capote into a spiral of self-destruction.

is published in , the swans come to realize he has been using their lives for narrative fodder, ending their relationship and sending Capote into a spiral of self-destruction. In typical Ryan Murphy fashion, the cast is exquisite, with the swans being made up of Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, and Molly Ringwald.

FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans premieres Wednesday, January 31st at 10pm ET on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu.

