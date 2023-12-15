“General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling” Announced for ABC

General Hospital is clocking in for a night shift with an all-new primetime special honoring the soap opera’s 60th year on the air.
What’s Happening:
- The long running ABC daytime soap will celebrate its anniversary with General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling.
- The one-hour primetime special will look back at six decades of stories, twists, and relationships.
- Cast members from the series will join in the trip to Port Charles, along with behind-the-scenes moments, bloopers, and more.
- Celebrity guests will also join in the fun, including Rick Springfield, Stephen A. Smith, Amber Tamblyn, and more.
- General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling airs Thursday, January 4th at 10pm ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
