“General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling” Announced for ABC

General Hospital is clocking in for a night shift with an all-new primetime special honoring the soap opera’s 60th year on the air.

What’s Happening:

The long running ABC General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling .

. The one-hour primetime special will look back at six decades of stories, twists, and relationships.

Cast members from the series will join in the trip to Port Charles, along with behind-the-scenes moments, bloopers, and more.

Celebrity guests will also join in the fun, including Rick Springfield, Stephen A. Smith, Amber Tamblyn, and more.

General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling airs Thursday, January 4th at 10pm ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu

