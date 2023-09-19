Imagineers Modifying the Disney Fab 50 Character Statues at Walt Disney World

Imagineers will be modifying the Disney Fab 50 Character Collection statues at Walt Disney World, allowing them to stick around in the four parks into the future.

Just revealed by the Disney Parks X (Twitter) account

This transformation, of which we have no concrete details about, will take place over the next few months.

Disney did release a photo of an Imagineer working on the Timon and Pumbaa statue at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Whether the 50th emblems will be replaced with different ones, or just painted over remains to be seen at this point.

In March, we learned that the statues would be sticking around for “just a bit longer,”

This change will allow Walt Disney World guests to continue to discover and interact with all 50 characters at all four theme parks.

