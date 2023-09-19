Imagineers Modifying the Disney Fab 50 Character Statues at Walt Disney World

Imagineers will be modifying the Disney Fab 50 Character Collection statues at Walt Disney World, allowing them to stick around in the four parks into the future.
What’s Happening:
- Just revealed by the Disney Parks X (Twitter) account, Imagineers will be sprinkling “a touch of timeless pixie dust” to refresh the Disney Fab 50 Character Collection at Walt Disney World.
- This transformation, of which we have no concrete details about, will take place over the next few months.
- Disney did release a photo of an Imagineer working on the Timon and Pumbaa statue at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, where it appears as if the 50th anniversary emblem has been removed.
- Whether the 50th emblems will be replaced with different ones, or just painted over remains to be seen at this point.
- In March, we learned that the statues would be sticking around for “just a bit longer,” but now it seems they may become permanent additions to the parks.
- This change will allow Walt Disney World guests to continue to discover and interact with all 50 characters at all four theme parks.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Even more Halloween treats are coming to locations across Walt Disney World on October 1st. See what awaits in an all-new Foodie Guide.
- Florida residents can now purchase the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket at Walt Disney World, valid Monday through Friday from October 2nd through December 22nd, 2023.
- Chip and Dale are looking to the future, as they have made their way to Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom, complete with futuristic new costumes.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com