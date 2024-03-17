Lightning Lane Entrance Moved as Kali River Rapids Reopens from Annual Refurbishment

Kali River Rapids has reopened from its annual refurbishment at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and with it has come a reconfiguration of the Lightning Lane queue.
What’s Happening:
- Kali River Rapids reopened this past Friday, March 15th following a two-month long refurbishment.
- Previously, the Lightning Lane entrance was located right next to the Stand-By entrance to the attraction, but now, new signage indicates that the Lightning Lane entrance is located around the corner.
- More signage directs guests around the corner towards the attraction’s exit, past the Maharajah Jungle Trek.
- The Lightning Lane entrance is now located next to the attraction’s exit, with guests merging directly into the temple queue area.
- This is likely to prevent any queue jumping from Stand-By along the previous long stretch of the two queues placed directly next to each other.
- This change may have previously been implemented, but we thought it’d be worth mentioning to help you plan your trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Speaking of trip planning, If you are wanting to plan a vacation to the Walt Disney World Resort, be sure to check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Cast members on Main Street U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom will soon be wearing a new set of costumes.
- Disney Springs’ Morimoto Asia has announced an increased discount for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders.
- Disney H2O Glow After Hours is set to return to Typhoon Lagoon for a record 18 nights starting May 25th.
- See what delicious Easter-themed treats are coming to Disney Parks across the globe in the latest Foodie Guide.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com