Lightning Lane Entrance Moved as Kali River Rapids Reopens from Annual Refurbishment

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Kali River Rapids has reopened from its annual refurbishment at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and with it has come a reconfiguration of the Lightning Lane queue.

What’s Happening:

  • Kali River Rapids reopened this past Friday, March 15th following a two-month long refurbishment.
  • Previously, the Lightning Lane entrance was located right next to the Stand-By entrance to the attraction, but now, new signage indicates that the Lightning Lane entrance is located around the corner.

  • More signage directs guests around the corner towards the attraction’s exit, past the Maharajah Jungle Trek.

  • The Lightning Lane entrance is now located next to the attraction’s exit, with guests merging directly into the temple queue area.
  • This is likely to prevent any queue jumping from Stand-By along the previous long stretch of the two queues placed directly next to each other.

  • This change may have previously been implemented, but we thought it’d be worth mentioning to help you plan your trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
  • Speaking of trip planning, If you are wanting to plan a vacation to the Walt Disney World Resort, be sure to check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning