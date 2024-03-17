Lightning Lane Entrance Moved as Kali River Rapids Reopens from Annual Refurbishment

Kali River Rapids has reopened from its annual refurbishment at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and with it has come a reconfiguration of the Lightning Lane queue.

What’s Happening:

Kali River Rapids reopened this past Friday, March 15th following a two-month long refurbishment.

Previously, the Lightning Lane entrance was located right next to the Stand-By entrance to the attraction, but now, new signage indicates that the Lightning Lane entrance is located around the corner.

More signage directs guests around the corner towards the attraction’s exit, past the Maharajah Jungle Trek

The Lightning Lane entrance is now located next to the attraction’s exit, with guests merging directly into the temple queue area.

This is likely to prevent any queue jumping from Stand-By along the previous long stretch of the two queues placed directly next to each other.

This change may have previously been implemented, but we thought it’d be worth mentioning to help you plan your trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

