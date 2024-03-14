Main Street U.S.A. Cast Members Soon to Debut New Costumes at the Magic Kingdom

Cast members on Main Street U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom will soon be wearing a new set of costumes.
What’s Happening:
- It’s fashion all up and down Main Street, as cast members prepare to don new costumes at these turn-of-the-century establishments.
- The Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page showcased a sneak peek at some of the costumes they’ll soon be debuting.
- Not only do these turn-of-the century Disney fits keep function and comfort top of mind with lightweight, breathable fabric, they’re also made from recyclable materials that help keep the environment in mind too.
- This is just the latest in a string of new costumes that are really keeping in mind the comfort of cast members that wear them in the often hot Florida (and California) sun.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney Springs’ Morimoto Asia has announced an increased discount for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders.
- Disney H2O Glow After Hours is set to return to Typhoon Lagoon for a record 18 nights starting May 25th.
- See what delicious Easter-themed treats are coming to Disney Parks across the globe in the latest Foodie Guide.
- Long-time Florida resident Magnolia Jackson celebrated her 106th birthday with her first-ever visit to Walt Disney World.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com