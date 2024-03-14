Main Street U.S.A. Cast Members Soon to Debut New Costumes at the Magic Kingdom

Cast members on Main Street U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom will soon be wearing a new set of costumes.

What’s Happening:

It’s fashion all up and down Main Street, as cast members prepare to don new costumes at these turn-of-the-century establishments.

The Walt Disney World Cast and Community

Not only do these turn-of-the century Disney fits keep function and comfort top of mind with lightweight, breathable fabric, they’re also made from recyclable materials that help keep the environment in mind too.

This is just the latest in a string of new costumes

