Main Street U.S.A. Cast Members Soon to Debut New Costumes at the Magic Kingdom

Cast members on Main Street U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom will soon be wearing a new set of costumes.

What’s Happening:

  • It’s fashion all up and down Main Street, as cast members prepare to don new costumes at these turn-of-the-century establishments.
  • The Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page showcased a sneak peek at some of the costumes they’ll soon be debuting.
  • Not only do these turn-of-the century Disney fits keep function and comfort top of mind with lightweight, breathable fabric, they’re also made from recyclable materials that help keep the environment in mind too.
  • This is just the latest in a string of new costumes that are really keeping in mind the comfort of cast members that wear them in the often hot Florida (and California) sun.

