Popcorn Bucket and Travel Tumbler Designed by Joey Chou Now Available at Disneyland

A new popcorn bucket and travel tumbler featuring art from Disney artist Joey Chou are now available at Disneyland Park.

What’s Happening:

As a new year begins, Disneyland is treating fans to a new collectible popcorn bucket and travel tumbler.

Both feature artwork designed by acclaimed artist Joey Chou as part of the Disney Artist Showcase.

Pick up these adorable novelties starting today, January 8th, at a variety of locations throughout Disneyland Park.

Joey Chou is among the many artists who will be appearing at this year’s EPCOT here

More Disneyland Resort News: