Popcorn Bucket and Travel Tumbler Designed by Joey Chou Now Available at Disneyland

A new popcorn bucket and travel tumbler featuring art from Disney artist Joey Chou are now available at Disneyland Park.
What’s Happening:
- As a new year begins, Disneyland is treating fans to a new collectible popcorn bucket and travel tumbler.
- Both feature artwork designed by acclaimed artist Joey Chou as part of the Disney Artist Showcase.
- Pick up these adorable novelties starting today, January 8th, at a variety of locations throughout Disneyland Park.
- Joey Chou is among the many artists who will be appearing at this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. See when he and other artists will be appearing here.
