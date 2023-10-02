Photos: New Building Under Construction Near Pioneer Hall at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Construction is taking place on a new building at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.
This new building, likely for cast member use, is being constructed on the former home of the Tri-Circle D Ranch near Pioneer Hall, which moved to a larger, more modern facility in 2020.
Tri-Circle-D Ranch features trail, pony, wagon and carriage rides amid the rustic beauty of Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort.
More Fort Wilderness News:
- “Blue Loop” boat service has returned to Walt Disney World, connecting Fort Wilderness with Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Wilderness Lodge.
- Trail’s End Restaurant and Crockett’s Tavern reopened this past July with new menus and decor.
- Disney celebrated International Coffee Day with a look at four coffee-named animals, including Latte the American Quarter Horse at Fort Wilderness.
