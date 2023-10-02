Photos: New Building Under Construction Near Pioneer Hall at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Construction is taking place on a new building at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

This new building, likely for cast member use, is being constructed on the former home of the Tri-Circle D Ranch near Pioneer Hall, which moved to a larger, more modern facility in 2020.

Tri-Circle-D Ranch features trail, pony, wagon and carriage rides amid the rustic beauty of Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort.

