Queen Latifah Dances and Laughs with Princess Tiana and Louis at the Magic Kingdom

After performing at Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras concert series, Queen Latifah also paid a visit to Walt Disney World to dance and laugh with Princess Tiana and Louis.
What’s Happening:
- On Sunday, March 10th, Queen Latifah was the performing artist at Universal Studios Florida for their Mardi Gras concert series.
- If you’re in Central Florida, you might as well visit Walt Disney World too, and that’s exactly what Queen Latifah did!
- The award-winning singer and actor met her new jazz-loving friends from The Princess and the Frog near Tiana's Bayou Adventure, the newest attraction opening at the Magic Kingdom in Summer 2024
- After visiting Tiana and Louis, Queen Latifah spent the afternoon exploring the Magic Kingdom with her family.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Cast members on Main Street U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom will soon be wearing a new set of costumes.
- Disney Springs’ Morimoto Asia has announced an increased discount for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders.
- Disney H2O Glow After Hours is set to return to Typhoon Lagoon for a record 18 nights starting May 25th.
- See what delicious Easter-themed treats are coming to Disney Parks across the globe in the latest Foodie Guide.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com