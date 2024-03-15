Queen Latifah Dances and Laughs with Princess Tiana and Louis at the Magic Kingdom

After performing at Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras concert series, Queen Latifah also paid a visit to Walt Disney World to dance and laugh with Princess Tiana and Louis.

What’s Happening:

On Sunday, March 10th, Queen Latifah was the performing artist at Universal Studios Florida for their Mardi Gras concert series.

If you’re in Central Florida, you might as well visit Walt Disney World too, and that’s exactly what Queen Latifah did!

The award-winning singer and actor met her new jazz-loving friends from The Princess and the Frog near Tiana's Bayou Adventure Magic Kingdom

near After visiting Tiana and Louis, Queen Latifah spent the afternoon exploring the Magic Kingdom with her family.

More Walt Disney World News: