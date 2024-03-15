Queen Latifah Dances and Laughs with Princess Tiana and Louis at the Magic Kingdom

After performing at Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras concert series, Queen Latifah also paid a visit to Walt Disney World to dance and laugh with Princess Tiana and Louis.

  • On Sunday, March 10th, Queen Latifah was the performing artist at Universal Studios Florida for their Mardi Gras concert series.
  • If you’re in Central Florida, you might as well visit Walt Disney World too, and that’s exactly what Queen Latifah did!
  • The award-winning singer and actor met her new jazz-loving friends from The Princess and the Frog near Tiana's Bayou Adventure, the newest attraction opening at the Magic Kingdom in Summer 2024
  • After visiting Tiana and Louis, Queen Latifah spent the afternoon exploring the Magic Kingdom with her family.

