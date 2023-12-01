Smokejumpers Grill at Disney California Adventure Announces New Breakfast Menu

Smokejumpers Grill at Disney California Adventure will be getting a new breakfast menu.
What’s Happening:
- Starting on December 6th, the Disney California Adventure quick service location will begin serving breakfast for hungry guests looking to kick start their days.
- The menu includes basic breakfast sides (i.e. bacon, hash browns, etc.), along with a delicious list of new options:
- Breakfast Sandwich: Sausage, egg, cheddar, hash browns, SJG sauce, and green chile on a toasted bun
- Chorizo Burrito: Sausage, plant-based chorizo, egg, cheese, hash browns, and avocado sauce with Molcajete salsa (Plant-based)
- Classic Breakfast Burrito: Sausage, bacon, egg, cheddar, and hash browns with Molcajete salsa
- Breakfast Cold Brew: Chocolate cold brew, toasted marshmallow foam, and cocoa crisped rice cereal (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- The full menu is now available to view on Disneyland’s website.
