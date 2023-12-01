Smokejumpers Grill at Disney California Adventure Announces New Breakfast Menu

Smokejumpers Grill at Disney California Adventure will be getting a new breakfast menu.

What’s Happening:

Starting on December 6th, the Disney California Adventure quick service location will begin serving breakfast for hungry guests looking to kick start their days.

The menu includes basic breakfast sides (i.e. bacon, hash browns, etc.), along with a delicious list of new options: Breakfast Sandwich: Sausage, egg, cheddar, hash browns, SJG sauce, and green chile on a toasted bun Chorizo Burrito: Sausage, plant-based chorizo, egg, cheese, hash browns, and avocado sauce with Molcajete salsa (Plant-based) Classic Breakfast Burrito: Sausage, bacon, egg, cheddar, and hash browns with Molcajete salsa Breakfast Cold Brew: Chocolate cold brew, toasted marshmallow foam, and cocoa crisped rice cereal (Non-alcoholic beverage)



The full menu is now available to view on Disneyland’s website

More Disneyland News: