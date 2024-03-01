New Macaron Inspired by Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection Now Available at Disneyland

A new, limited-time treat inspired by the Stitch Attacks Snacks merchandise collection is now available at Disneyland Park.

The Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection

The playful assortment features snackable spins on your favorite indestructible and completely irresistible alien. Each launch offers a new Stitch snack plush and collectible pin.

Guests visiting Disneyland can celebrate the new collection with a new treat at the Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe.

Celebrating March’s Stitch Snack Attack Collection, launching on March 12th, guests can enjoy the Strawberry Lemon Macaron – Colorful macaron shells with a lemon buttercream and strawberry gelée center.

– Colorful macaron shells with a lemon buttercream and strawberry gelée center. This special treat is available from today through March 31st, only at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe.

Two Stitch Attacks Snacks collections have already been released, with Stitch devouring Mickey Mouse pretzels popcorn

