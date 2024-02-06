Photos: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Construction Update

We took another peek at the construction going on over at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in the Magic Kingdom. The scaffolding is still up and the teams behind the attraction are hard at work to ensure a spectacular new experience for guests.

The flume post-drop is looking the same, but with this prolonged downtime, looks to have received some TLC.

While not new, the mural adorning the barn queue still is a pleasant sight to see for those heading to the tucked away Frontierland bathrooms.

As of now, the former gift shop continues to keep its window displays from the past, still providing Brer Rabbit something to munch on if he ever decides to hop on by.

