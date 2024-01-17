New Details Revealed For Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

A recent preview of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure revealed some brand new details about the new attraction.

What’s Happening:

NOLA.com received Walt Disney World

During their preview, some brand new information was shared about the project: The queue’s barn will be home to the offices of Tiana’s Foods, with cranes lifting crates of goods above guests as they board. The queue will be filled with the sounds of New Orleans musicians performing as part of an “old-timey radio show,” a la Jungle Cruise. Many of the Tiana animatronics featured throughout the attraction will address guests directly as they help search for the missing ingredient. These animatronics will use the same technology as the ones from Frozen Ever After The lift hill to the 50-foot drop will include “magic” And, of course, nods to Splash Mountain

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens later this year.

