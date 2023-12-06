Video: Walt Disney Imagineers Discuss the Design of World Celebration Gardens at EPCOT

Tonight is a big night for EPCOT with the debut of the new nighttime spectacular Luminous The Symphony of Us and the opening of the World Celebration Gardens area of the park. During our visit to the Walt Disney World park, we got a chance to hear from three Walt Disney Imagineers about the creation of the new area.

Walt Disney Imagineers took some time out of their very busy schedules today to discuss the creation of the newly opened World Celebration Gardens at EPCOT.

We got the chance to chat with: Scott Mallwitz, executive creative director Brianna Pfost, art director Doug Tobin, landscape architect

During their 20 minute question and answer session, the trio of Imagineers discussed all kinds of decisions that went into the creation of the new World Celebration Gardens.

They touched on everything from symmetry and seasonal changes to the impact on EPCOT’s festivals and the lighting in the ground at Dreamers Point, which they say is “as programmable as Spaceship Earth

Watch the full chat in the video below:

