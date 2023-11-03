Holiday Exclusives Revealed for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will have access to a few exclusive perks this holiday season.

What’s Happening:

  • Firstly, Passholders can choose from 6 holly jolly MagicBand+ designs available on-demand at Disney Springs and the Magic Kingdom.
  • These designs are available for ordering on-demand at the following locations:
    • Marketplace Co-Op – Disney Springs
    • Tomorrowland Launch Depot – Magic Kingdom

  • The Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs utilizes a green-screen technique to give you the perfect Disney backdrop for your photos. While you’re there, be sure to snap a pic with new, holiday-themed Annual Passholder-exclusive props to give your photo a little extra pizazz—available November 10th through December 30th, 2023!

  • Finally, enjoy a flurry of flavor when you sip a refreshing frozen Fanta blue raspberry slushy with candy snowflakes served in a Passholder-themed cup.
  • This Passholder-exclusive beverage is on the menu at Refreshment Station during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays—November 24th through December 30th, 2023.

