Holiday Exclusives Revealed for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will have access to a few exclusive perks this holiday season.
What’s Happening:
- Firstly, Passholders can choose from 6 holly jolly MagicBand+ designs available on-demand at Disney Springs and the Magic Kingdom.
- These designs are available for ordering on-demand at the following locations:
- Marketplace Co-Op – Disney Springs
- Tomorrowland Launch Depot – Magic Kingdom
- The Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs utilizes a green-screen technique to give you the perfect Disney backdrop for your photos. While you’re there, be sure to snap a pic with new, holiday-themed Annual Passholder-exclusive props to give your photo a little extra pizazz—available November 10th through December 30th, 2023!
- Finally, enjoy a flurry of flavor when you sip a refreshing frozen Fanta blue raspberry slushy with candy snowflakes served in a Passholder-themed cup.
- This Passholder-exclusive beverage is on the menu at Refreshment Station during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays—November 24th through December 30th, 2023.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. has introduced two new blends just in time for the holidays – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Up To Snow Good Brew and the Disney Festive Fairytale Blend.
- Walt Disney World Golf is currently welcoming guests to play on the Magnolia Golf Course near the Magic Kingdom, with 14 holes available as work continues, and all 18 holes open once again later this month.
- Asha, the main character of Disney’s upcoming animated film Wish, is now meeting and greeting with guests in EPCOT.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com