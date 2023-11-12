Photos / Video: “What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along” Debuts at Disney Jollywood Nights

Jack Skellington has set up shop at the Hyperion Theater this holiday season, presenting “What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along” as a part of Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The show takes place at 8:30pm, 9:30pm, 10:30pm, and 11:30pm during the event.

Watch the full “What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along” show:

The bone daddy himself introduces the ethereal retelling of his own story and the two silent individuals taking guests through this…well, nightmare.

Of course, what’s a nightmare without Oogie Boogie? The ghoulish fright makes an appearance to sing his song and, frankly, scare the storytellers silly.

