"The Bear" Creator Christopher Storer to Adapt Upcoming Novel "All the Other Mothers Hate Me" for FX

FX and The Bear creator, Christopher Storer, have won the rights to the upcoming book All the Other Mothers Hate Me by journalist Sarah Harman, according to Variety.

  • FX and Storer won the rights to Harman’s novel in a strong bidding war said to have included more than a dozen other parties.
  • The book is described as a satirical thriller about “an American woman who suspects her beloved son might have murdered a wealthy pupil at his West London private school,” per the description from the publisher.
  • Storer will produce via his American Light & Fixture production banner alongside Josh Senior and Cooper Wehde.
  • Thanks to the success of The Bear, Storer has become a fast-rising star at FX. In fact, Season 1 racked up an impressive 13 Emmy nominations.
  • Harman is expected to pen the adaptation of the book, which is not due to be published until 2025.
  • All the Other Mothers Hate Me is Harman’s debut novel. She is a broadcast journalist based in London who has previously done work for NBC News, including reporting for Today, NBC Nightly News and MSNBC.

