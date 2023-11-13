New “Doctor Who” Scene Announced for BBC Children in Need 2023

The TARDIS is returning sooner than expected, with a new scene for BBC’s annual Children in Need.

What’s Happening:

Before the three Doctor Who specials created for Doctor Who ’s 60th anniversary debut, a new scene has been announced

The special scene will star David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor who runs into a mysterious character, played by comedian Mawaan Rizwan.

The Doctor will uncover a mystery about one of his oldest foes during the special presentation.

Doctor Who: Unleashed , the new companion series for the long-running sci-fi staple, will also be featured during the telecast, showcasing an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip.

, the new companion series for the long-running sci-fi staple, will also be featured during the telecast, showcasing an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip. The scene will air on BBC Children in Need at 7pm on November 17th on BBC One and iPlayer. It’s currently unknown whether or not the scene will be made available to US viewers through Disney+

What They’re Saying:

“Every year that I was on Doctor Who we did something for BBC Children in Need, so it only feels right to be doing something this year. Children in Need is a national tradition, it’s certainly a BBC tradition and Doctor Who is part of that. I’m so glad we’re able to give Children in Need viewers this little extra treat.” -David Tennant

"It was such an unbelievable joy to work with my Whoniverse idols David Tennant and Russell T Davies. My inner child was losing his mind on set." -Mawaan Rizwan

“Doctor Who has a fine tradition of supporting BBC Children in Need, and I hope that fans and new viewers alike will be able to watch, enjoy, and contribute to this wonderful cause.” -Russell T Davies, Doctor Who showrunner

