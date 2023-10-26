FX Developing Comedy Series Based on 2021 “This American Life” Segment “I Was a Teenage Smuggler”

FX is currently developing a comedy series based on the 2021 This American Life segment I Was a Teenage Smuggler, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

The series will be penned by co-showrunner, writer and director of The Bear , Joanna Calo, alongside Carlos López Estrada ( Blindspotting ) and the story’s reporter Kevin Sieff. They will also executive produce alongside Ira Glass and Alissa Shipp of This American Life .

The series will follow a group of Mexican teens who, thanks to a loophole in U.S. immigration law that prevents anyone under 18 from being prosecuted, are enlisted by cartels to smuggle migrants across the border. The teens soon find themselves making unfathomable amounts of money and living the lives of their dreams but with an ever-ticking clock until they are legally considered adults.

Estrada is also attached to direct the pilot and will produce via his Antigravity Academy banner.

