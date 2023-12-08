Hulu Shares First Look at New Docu-Soap “Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise”

Paradise has a price. Grand Cayman is a playground for the rich and famous — and you’ve got a first-class ticket to watch. Hulu has shared the official trailer for their new docu-soap, Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, coming in 2024.

meets the escapism of , in this splashy new docu-soap. This vibrant new series follows a group of expats as they live, work and most importantly, party in paradise. Featured in the docu-soap series are Elizabeth Chambers, Selita Ebanks, Courtney McTaggart, Meg Chandler, Craig Jervis, Frank Schilling, Julian Foster, Aaron Bernardo, Cass Lacelle, Victoria Jurkowski, Chelsea Flynn, Teri Bilewitch, Trevor Coleman, Dillon Claassens and Connor Bunney.

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise will be released in 2024 on Hulu.

