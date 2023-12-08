Hulu Shares First Look at New Docu-Soap “Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise”

Paradise has a price. Grand Cayman is a playground for the rich and famous — and you’ve got a first-class ticket to watch. Hulu has shared the official trailer for their new docu-soap, Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, coming in 2024.
What’s Happening:
- The messiness of The Real Housewives meets the escapism of Amazing Hotels, in this splashy new docu-soap. This vibrant new series follows a group of expats as they live, work and most importantly, party in paradise.
- Featured in the docu-soap series are Elizabeth Chambers, Selita Ebanks, Courtney McTaggart, Meg Chandler, Craig Jervis, Frank Schilling, Julian Foster, Aaron Bernardo, Cass Lacelle, Victoria Jurkowski, Chelsea Flynn, Teri Bilewitch, Trevor Coleman, Dillon Claassens and Connor Bunney.
- Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise will be released in 2024 on Hulu.
More Hulu News:
- It appears the beta of the combined Disney+ and Hulu app, which we learned about last month during an earnings call, has begun its rollout.
- Hulu has shared a trailer for their upcoming original comedy Self Reliance, starring Jake Johnson, Andy Samberg and Anna Kendrick.
- Following her scripted performance debut in American Horror Story: Delicate, Kim Kardashian will be getting her own scripted series from Ryan Murphy and 20th Television.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now