“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” Moves Up Release Date

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has moved up its release date by two weeks.

What’s Happening:

is now set to be released on May 10th. The move gives the film more breathing room, as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Garfield Movie are set to debut on the 24th, so the move allows Apes to be the only blockbuster to hit the theater on the 10th.

movie will enjoy this format. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set 300 years in the future with a new set of characters outside of the previous trilogy led by Andy Serkis.

