Kumail Nanjiani Joins the Cast of “Only Murders in the Building” for Season 4

Kumail Nanjiani is the latest actor to join the star-studded line-up of the fourth season of the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, according to Variety.

Nanjiani will appear in a recurring role that is mostly being kept under wraps, though a Variety source says his character will be integral to this season’s investigation.

The actor has appeared in Marvel Eternals as well as in another Hulu project, the limited series Welcome to Chippendales . He received an Academy Award nomination in 2018 along with his wife, Emily Gordon, for best original screenplay for their film The Big Sick .

Filming for the new season began last week

Season 3 found Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ( Grace & Frankie ).

