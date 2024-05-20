ESPN Deportes Announces New Documentary “Las Amazonas De Yaxunah”

ESPN Deportes has announced their new documentary, Las Amazonas de Yaxunah.

ESPN Deportes has announced their newest documentary in honor of the network’s 20th anniversary.

Las Amazonas de Yaxunah highlights the remarkable spirit and determination of a Mayan women’s softball team from the Yucatán region of Mexico.

highlights the remarkable spirit and determination of a Mayan women’s softball team from the Yucatán region of Mexico. The film follows the team, made up of 26 players aged 13 to 62, and their resilience against sexism and the mistreatment faced by indigenous communities.

Directed by Alfonso Algara, the documentary is narrated by Academy Award nominated actress Yalitza Aparicio.

It will debut at the 2024 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival, then debut on ESPN platforms during Hispanic Heritage Month.

