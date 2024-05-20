ESPN Deportes Announces New Documentary “Las Amazonas De Yaxunah”

ESPN Deportes has announced their new documentary, Las Amazonas de Yaxunah.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN Deportes has announced their newest documentary in honor of the network’s 20th anniversary.
- Las Amazonas de Yaxunah highlights the remarkable spirit and determination of a Mayan women’s softball team from the Yucatán region of Mexico.
- The film follows the team, made up of 26 players aged 13 to 62, and their resilience against sexism and the mistreatment faced by indigenous communities.
- Directed by Alfonso Algara, the documentary is narrated by Academy Award nominated actress Yalitza Aparicio.
- It will debut at the 2024 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival, then debut on ESPN platforms during Hispanic Heritage Month.
More ESPN News:
- Venu Sports Revealed as Name for Disney, FOX and Warner Bros. Sports Streaming Service
- Caitlin Clark Debut Brings WNBA its Most Viewed Game in Over 20 Years
- ABC Will Present the US Open Men’s Singles Championship for the First Time in September
- The SEC on ABC New Era Poster Debuted With Marvel Themes for Mascots
- Chris Paul Joins ESPN and ABC’s NBA Countdown for Eastern Conference Finals Coverage