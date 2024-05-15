The SEC on ABC New Era Poster Debuted With Marvel Themes for Mascots

ESPN PR shared on their X page a poster of Marvel's collaboration that will be part of ESPN's first Disney D23 activation this August.

What’s Happening:

The SEC will be entering into a new media rights deal with ESPN after another season with games on ABC

ESPN shared a Marvel poster featuring mascots around the league.

Texas and Oklahoma will play in the SEC, and they were both represented here.

This poster was released shortly after the new logo for SEC Football was revealed.

More details will be shared this summer.

ESPN PR X update read

