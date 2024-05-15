The SEC on ABC New Era Poster Debuted With Marvel Themes for Mascots

ESPN PR shared on their X page a poster of Marvel's collaboration that will be part of ESPN's first Disney D23 activation this August.

What’s Happening:

  • The SEC will be entering into a new media rights deal with ESPN after another season with games on ABC.
  • ESPN shared a Marvel poster featuring mascots around the league.
  • Texas and Oklahoma will play in the SEC, and they were both represented here.
  • This poster was released shortly after the new logo for SEC Football was revealed.
  • More details will be shared this summer.
  • ESPN PR X update read, “This @Marvel collaboration will be part of ESPN's first @DisneyD23 activation this August! More details to come this summer…”

