The SEC on ABC New Era Poster Debuted With Marvel Themes for Mascots

ESPN PR shared on their X page a poster of Marvel's collaboration that will be part of ESPN's first Disney D23 activation this August.
What’s Happening:
- The SEC will be entering into a new media rights deal with ESPN after another season with games on ABC.
- ESPN shared a Marvel poster featuring mascots around the league.
- Texas and Oklahoma will play in the SEC, and they were both represented here.
- This poster was released shortly after the new logo for SEC Football was revealed.
- More details will be shared this summer.
- ESPN PR X update read, “This @Marvel collaboration will be part of ESPN's first @DisneyD23 activation this August! More details to come this summer…”
