A New “20/20” Follows A Disappearance From A Mall Parking Lot

An all-new episode of 20/20 follows a college student murder after vanishing from a mall parking lot.

This Friday’s episode of 20/20 follows a University of North Dakota student who vanished from a mall parking lot in 2003.

Juju Chang reports on the case, the intense investigation, and North Dakota's first death sentence in over 100 years.

The episode will include interviews with the student’s family, family, and the deputy and detectives who were on the case.

20/20 airs on Friday, January 12th at 9pm ET on ABC Hulu

