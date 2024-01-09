A New “20/20” Follows A Disappearance From A Mall Parking Lot

An all-new episode of 20/20 follows a college student murder after vanishing from a mall parking lot.

What’s Happening:

  • This Friday’s episode of 20/20 follows a University of North Dakota student who vanished from a mall parking lot in 2003.
  • Juju Chang reports on the case, the intense investigation, and North Dakota’s first death sentence in over 100 years.
  • The episode will include interviews with the student’s family, family, and the deputy and detectives who were on the case.
  • 20/20 airs on Friday, January 12th at 9pm ET on ABC. The episode will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

