Movie Theaters Celebrating National Popcorn Day On January 19th

A celebration of everyone’s favorite movie snack will take over theaters across the country for National Popcorn Day.

What’s Happening:

The Cinema Foundation and Fandango are partnering to celebrate National Popcorn Day at movie theaters.

In celebration of the movie-centric holiday, over 30,000 screens across the county will participate in the event by offering discounts on concessions, unlimited popcorn refills, free popcorn with purchase, and other poppin’ promotions.

To find out if a theater near you is celebrating National Popcorn day, head to their specific website or Fandango

National Popcorn Day will take place on January 19th.

What They’re Saying:

“Popcorn at the movies was first introduced 95 years ago, and it’s been an inseparable part of the moviegoing experience ever since. National Popcorn Day will bring together millions of film fans of all ages to watch new movies on the big screen while enjoying their favorite theater snacks at discounted prices.” – Bryan Braunlich, Executive Director of The Cinema Foundation

“We are excited to continue to partner with The Cinema Foundation to celebrate National Popcorn Day in theaters nationwide. The moviegoing experience is where people connect, emotions flow freely, and on January 19th fans can experience the magic of the big screen with their favorite movie snacks in hand at a discounted price.” – Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango

