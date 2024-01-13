Photos: Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre Debuts New Mickey and Friends Popcorn Tin and Related Merchandise

During a visit to El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood today (for a special screening of Pixar’s Soul and two Pixar SparkShorts) I discovered that the beloved movie house has introduced a really attractive new Mickey and Friends collectible popcorn tin featuring the El Capitan’s famous marquee.

Besides “The El Capitan Theatre” emblazoned along the center of this popcorn tin, Disney fans will also find the visages of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Pluto adorning this must-have new piece of El Cap merchandise (available for $16.50, including sales tax and a popcorn refill). Plus, there’s some fun cartoon popcorn kernels in the design as well, just to remind you what you should store inside this beautiful keepsake bucket.

And next door to the El Capitan Theatre in the Disney Studio Store and Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop, guests will also find a few other items using this same art: namely a couple of different El Capitan t-shirts and one very cool pin to bring home as a souvenir. What better way is there to celebrate our favorite place to see Disney movies in Southern California?

For additional information about El Capitan Theatre and to purchase advance tickets to upcoming screenings, be sure to visit El Capitan’s official website.

