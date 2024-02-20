Rebecca Hall Joins Cast of New James L. Brooks Film from 20th Century

Rebecca Hall is joining the ensemble of the newest film from James L. Brooks.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Rebecca Hall is joining the cast of Ella McCay, the new film from acclaimed filmmaker James L. Brooks.
  • Hall is known for her roles in The Night House and Vicky Christina Barcelona and can next be seen in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.
  • Ella McCay will follow “an idealistic young politician who juggles familial issues and a challenging work life while preparing to take over the job of her mentor, the state’s longtime incumbent governor.”
  • Brooks will produce alongside Julie Ansell and Richard Sakai and their Gracie Films banner.
  • 20th Century will be producing and releasing the film, which is currently in production.

