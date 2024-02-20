Rebecca Hall Joins Cast of New James L. Brooks Film from 20th Century

Rebecca Hall is joining the ensemble of the newest film from James L. Brooks.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Rebecca Hall is joining the ensemble of Ella McCay, the new film from acclaimed filmmaker James L. Brooks.

Hall is known for her roles in The Night House and Vicky Christina Barcelona and can next be seen in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Ella McCay will follow "an idealistic young politician who juggles familial issues and a challenging work life while preparing to take over the job of her mentor, the state's longtime incumbent governor."

Brooks will produce alongside Julie Ansell and Richard Sakai and their Gracie Films banner.

20th Century will be producing and releasing the film, which is currently in production.

