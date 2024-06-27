“Star Wars: Bounty Hunter” Releases Trailer Ahead of Game’s August Release

A trailer for the upcoming Star Wars: Bounty Hunter has been released.

The announcement trailer has been released for Star Wars: Bounty Hunter.

. This classic third-person action-adventure will let you play as Jango Fett, hired to capture a deranged Dark Jedi.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter releases on the Nintendo Switch on August 1st.

Pre-order is available now for the game.

