“Star Wars: Bounty Hunter” Releases Trailer Ahead of Game’s August Release

by |
Tags: , , , ,

A trailer for the upcoming Star Wars: Bounty Hunter has been released.

What’s Happening:

  • The announcement trailer has been released for Star Wars: Bounty Hunter.
  • This classic third-person action-adventure will let you play as Jango Fett, hired to capture a deranged Dark Jedi.
  • Star Wars: Bounty Hunter releases on the Nintendo Switch on August 1st.
  • Pre-order is available now for the game.

More Star Wars News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight