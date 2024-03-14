Report: “The Bear” Filming Season 3 & 4 Back-To-Back

FX and Hulu have said “YES, CHEF!” to another season of The Bear.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that The Bear will be filming seasons 3 & 4 of the hit series back-to-back in Chicago.
- However, this has not been announced by FX, but Deadline’s sources lead to this conclusion.
- This wouldn’t be a new undertaking for FX/Hulu, as they did the same back-to-back filming for Atlanta.
- In the case of Atlanta, it was a method used to also end the series, so it brings up the question if The Bear will only last for four seasons.
- Season 3 of The Bear will premiere in June on Hulu. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now.
