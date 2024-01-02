Trailer For “The First Omen” To Be Released Tomorrow

Get Dionne Warwick on the line, as it might be time to “say a little prayer” before tomorrow’s trailer release for The First Omen.

What’s Happening:

  • 20th Century Studios has released a teaser for tomorrow’s trailer release for The First Omen.

  • A prequel to 1976’s The Omen, the new film will follow an American woman who travels to Rome and unveils a deep-rooted conspiracy within the church to try and birth the Antichrist.
  • The film will be released in theaters on April 5th, 2024.

