Walt Disney World Cast Members Donate Nearly 30,000 Toys to Toys for Tots

‘Tis the season to spread some holiday cheer and Walt Disney World cast members have done just that by donating toys to Toys for Tots.
- Year after year, the Central Florida community comes together to provide holiday gifts to local children and families through the annual U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign.
- This year, Orlando-area coordinator of the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots, Sgt. Evans, identified age groups 0-3 years old and 10-15 years old as the most high-demand for toy needs.
- In the span of just three weeks, Walt Disney World Cast Members donated nearly 30,000 toys to Toys for Tots, which will benefit thousands of Central Florida children this holiday season, including those recently displaced by Hurricane Dorian.
- Disney VoluntEARS will also be volunteering for the cause throughout the month, coming together to prepare the Toys for Tots warehouse and sort donated toys for distribution.
- For over 15 years, Cast Members from Walt Disney World Resort have supported the annual toy collection drive, donating more than 430,000 toys to local children and families to date.
- If you would like to help, it’s not too late. You can still make a donation to Toys for Tots here.
ICYMI – More Walt Disney World news:
- Disney revealed new details about this year’s event including the full lineup for the Disney on Broadway Concert Series.
- Beaches & Cream at Disney’s Beach Club Resort will reopen at the end of the month. Along with a newly designed layout and beach-inspired decor, the restaurant will be debuting new menu items including plant-based tots and cookie fries.
- The Edison at Disney Springs has five special Winter Wonderland-inspired cocktails to help you get into the holiday “spirit.”
- Cirque du Soleil and Disney have revealed the name of their new joint production coming to Disney Springs in April of 2020. Drawn to Life will tell a magical story about a girl who discovers the amazing world of animation.
