Disney Announces Upcoming Cirque du Soleil Production to be Titled “Drawn to Life”

Cirque du Soleil and Disney have revealed the name of their new joint production coming to Disney Springs in April of 2020. Drawn to Life will tell a magical story about a girl who discovers the amazing world of animation.

What’s happening:

Earlier today, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products announced the title of their new show: Drawn to Life .

The highly anticipated, family friendly production is coming to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World

Drawn to Life is written and directed by Michel Laprise and Fabrice Becker, and is a collaboration between: Cirque du Soleil Walt Disney Animation Studios Walt Disney Imagineering

The show will open for previews March 20, 2020, and officially premiere April 17, 2020.

As previously announced cirquedusoleil.com

What they’re saying:

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group President and CEO Daniel Lamarre : “For Cirque du Soleil, this is a beautiful way of celebrating Disney’s legacy in the art of animation. This new and exciting production is most certainly the best way to highlight the privileged relationship we have with our colleagues at Walt Disney World and our joint commitment to continually bring audiences new experiences that surpass their expectations.”

: “For Cirque du Soleil, this is a beautiful way of celebrating Disney’s legacy in the art of animation. This new and exciting production is most certainly the best way to highlight the privileged relationship we have with our colleagues at Walt Disney World and our joint commitment to continually bring audiences new experiences that surpass their expectations.” Michel Laprise Writer and Show Director: “What fascinates us is that moment when life appears in drawings. Just like in an acrobat’s body, the visceral physicality of animation. The way they perform, the way they create the illusion of life.”

“What fascinates us is that moment when life appears in drawings. Just like in an acrobat’s body, the visceral physicality of animation. The way they perform, the way they create the illusion of life.” Josh, D’Amaro, president, Walt Disney World Resort: “In creating this show, we’ve brought to life an extraordinary new entertainment experience for the whole family. It blends all the heart, humor and joy of Disney storytelling with new acrobatic performances and effects never before seen in a Cirque du Soleil production.”

“In creating this show, we’ve brought to life an extraordinary new entertainment experience for the whole family. It blends all the heart, humor and joy of Disney storytelling with new acrobatic performances and effects never before seen in a Cirque du Soleil production.” Fabrice Becker, Creation Director: ‘’It has been a fantastic collaboration between Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering. We had the chance to work with some of the animators that have worked on iconic Disney movies. You’ll get to meet some of your favourite characters, but maybe in a very different way.’’

About Drawn to Life:

The show is a result of years of research and collaboration and hands-on work between Disney animators and Cirque du Soleil.

ln fact, the Cirque du Soleil teams collaborated extensively with legacy animators to create the show in addition to research conducted at: Disney theme parks Walt Disney Archives Walt Disney Imagineering Walt Disney Animation Studios Pixar Animation Studios The Walt Disney Family Museum

Drawn to Life will transport guests of all ages into the world of Disney animation in Cirque du Soleil’s signature style.

will transport guests of all ages into the world of Disney animation in Cirque du Soleil’s signature style. This entirely new experience will wow Walt Disney World guests and Cirque du Soleilfans, while bringing timeless Disney stories to life in an unforgettable new way.

With an international cast of more than 65 artists, the Cirque du Soleil theater located in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort, will welcome up to 1,580 spectators for each show, five days a week.

Synopsis:

“This new show follows the story of Julie, a courageous and determined girl who discovers an unexpected gift left by her late father: an unfinished animation piece. Guided by a surprising pencil, she embarks on an inspiring quest sprinkled with her Disney childhood memories. Through this journey, she learns to imagine new possibilities and animate the story of her future.”

Show Team

The creation team of Drawn to Life, the 50th original production of Cirque du Soleil includes:

Chief Creative Officer Diane Quinn

Executive Producer Charles Joron

Creative Director Fabrice Becker

Writer and Show Director Michel Laprise

Set Designer Stephane Roy

Costume Designer Philippe Guillotel

Make-up Designer Eleni Uranis

Acrobatic Designer Germain Guillemot

Acrobatic Equipment Designer Danny Zen

Music Composer Benoit Jutras

Projections Producer 4U2C producer

Projection Designers Mathieu St-Arnaud Félix Fradet-Faguy

Production Director Matthew Whelan

Magie Nouvelle Raphaël Navarro

Puppets Designer Johanna Elhert

Sound Designer Jonathan Deans

Light Designer Martin Labrecque

Comic act Designer Joe de Paul

Choreographer Kostiantyn Tomilchenko & Andrew Skeels



Walt Disney Animation Studios

Custom Animation Eric Goldberg



Walt Disney Imagineering

Executive, Theatrical Development Michael Jung

Executive, Music Studio Matt Walker

Vice President, Production Natalie Woodward

Producer Omar Kamal

Principal Technical Director Larry Sonn

