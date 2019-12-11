The Disney Parks Blog has announced that Beaches & Cream at Disney’s Beach Club Resort will reopen at the end of the month. Along with a newly designed layout and beach-inspired decor, the restaurant will be debuting new menu items including plant-based tots and cookie fries.
What’s happening:
- Following several months of refurbishments, Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Disney’s Beach Club Resort will reopen on December 26, 2019.
- In just a few weeks, the popular eatery will once again be serving up outrageous milkshakes, soda fountain treats, burgers and sandwiches, and, of course, the Kitchen Sink sundae.
- Reservations are now open for bookings starting on December 26.
Design features:
- The newly remodeled restaurant features modern touches while highlighting the enchanting charm of an old-fashioned soda fountain.
- Additionally, Beaches & Cream has been updated with an improved layout and a beach-inspired design.
- Guests will find subtle pops of color that includes shades of:
- Teal
- Almond
- Rose
- Yellow
- Blue
- Placed throughout the eatery are colorful, decorative spheres reminiscent of beach balls
- On the ceiling are beaded glass globes in colors of blue, amber, and pink.
- Bistro-styled bar stools line the updated counter which is covered in scalloped aqua tiles
- Rose-colored banquettes line the tables along the wall.
- Playing the songs of the decades is a bright jukebox located near the counter.
- Framed antique mirrors and artwork of Mickey and friends at the beach are displayed throughout the restaurant.
Menu updates:
- Seared Salmon Filet Sandwich – bacon aïoli, lettuce, and tomato on a house-baked multi-grain bun
- French Dip Sandwich – topped with crispy fried onions and swiss cheese and served on a toasted French roll
- Loaded tots:
- Sock Hop – topped with cheese sauce and green onions
- Plant-based loaded tots – with plant-based chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and green onions
- Plant-Based Burger – featuring a plant-based patty with plant-based mayonnaise and caramelized balsamic onion jam on a house-baked multi-grain bun.
- Specialty shakes
- Sundaes
- Seasonal cheesecake
- Old Fashion Apple Pie
- Cookie Fries (plant-based) – with marshmallow cream, chocolate, caramel, and strawberry dipping sauces and it’s not just delicious
- Kitchen Sink sundae – with scoops of vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, cookies and cream, and mint chocolate chip ice cream smothered in every topping available!