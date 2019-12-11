Beaches & Cream to Open December 26 With New Design and Plant-Based Menu Items

by | Dec 11, 2019 10:21 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

The Disney Parks Blog has announced that Beaches & Cream at Disney’s Beach Club Resort will reopen at the end of the month. Along with a newly designed layout and beach-inspired decor, the restaurant will be debuting new menu items including plant-based tots and cookie fries.

Beaches & Cream Soda Shop Set to Reopen at Disney’s Beach Club Resort

What’s happening:

  • Following several months of refurbishments, Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Disney’s Beach Club Resort will reopen on December 26, 2019.
  • In just a few weeks, the popular eatery will once again be serving up outrageous milkshakes, soda fountain treats, burgers and sandwiches, and, of course, the Kitchen Sink sundae.
  • Reservations are now open for bookings starting on December 26.

 

Specialty Strawberry Shake from Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Disney’s Beach Club Resort”]

Design features:

  • The newly remodeled restaurant features modern touches while highlighting the enchanting charm of an old-fashioned soda fountain.
  • Additionally, Beaches & Cream has been updated with an improved layout and a beach-inspired design.
  • Guests will find subtle pops of color that includes shades of:
    • Teal
    • Almond
    • Rose
    • Yellow
    • Blue
  • Placed throughout the eatery are colorful, decorative spheres reminiscent of beach balls
  • On the ceiling are beaded glass globes in colors of blue, amber, and pink.
  • Bistro-styled bar stools line the updated counter which is covered in scalloped aqua tiles
  • Rose-colored banquettes line the tables along the wall.
  • Playing the songs of the decades is a bright jukebox located near the counter.  
  • Framed antique mirrors and artwork of Mickey and friends at the beach are displayed throughout the restaurant.

Loaded Tots from Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Menu updates:

  • Seared Salmon Filet Sandwich – bacon aïoli, lettuce, and tomato on a house-baked multi-grain bun
  • French Dip Sandwich – topped with crispy fried onions and swiss cheese and served on a toasted French roll
  • Loaded tots:
    • Sock Hop – topped with cheese sauce and green onions
    • Plant-based loaded tots – with plant-based chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and green onions
  • Plant-Based Burger – featuring a plant-based patty with plant-based mayonnaise and caramelized balsamic onion jam on a house-baked multi-grain bun.

Plant-Based Cookie Fries from Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Disney’s Beach Club Resort

  • Specialty shakes
  • Sundaes
  • Seasonal cheesecake
  • Old Fashion Apple Pie
  • Cookie Fries (plant-based) – with marshmallow cream, chocolate, caramel, and strawberry dipping sauces and it’s not just delicious
  • Kitchen Sink sundae – with scoops of vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, cookies and cream, and mint chocolate chip ice cream smothered in every topping available!

Kitchen Sink Sundae from Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Send this to a friend