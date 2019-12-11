Beaches & Cream to Open December 26 With New Design and Plant-Based Menu Items

The Disney Parks Blog has announced that Beaches & Cream at Disney’s Beach Club Resort will reopen at the end of the month. Along with a newly designed layout and beach-inspired decor, the restaurant will be debuting new menu items including plant-based tots and cookie fries.

What’s happening:

Following several months of refurbishments

In just a few weeks, the popular eatery will once again be serving up outrageous milkshakes

Reservations are now open for bookings starting on December 26.

Design features:

The newly remodeled restaurant features modern touches while highlighting the enchanting charm of an old-fashioned soda fountain.

Additionally, Beaches & Cream has been updated with an improved layout and a beach-inspired design.

Guests will find subtle pops of color that includes shades of: Teal Almond Rose Yellow Blue

Placed throughout the eatery are colorful, decorative spheres reminiscent of beach balls

On the ceiling are beaded glass globes in colors of blue, amber, and pink.

Bistro-styled bar stools line the updated counter which is covered in scalloped aqua tiles

Rose-colored banquettes line the tables along the wall.

Playing the songs of the decades is a bright jukebox located near the counter.

Framed antique mirrors and artwork of Mickey and friends at the beach are displayed throughout the restaurant.

Menu updates:

Seared Salmon Filet Sandwich – bacon aïoli, lettuce, and tomato on a house-baked multi-grain bun

– bacon aïoli, lettuce, and tomato on a house-baked multi-grain bun French Dip Sandwich – topped with crispy fried onions and swiss cheese and served on a toasted French roll

– topped with crispy fried onions and swiss cheese and served on a toasted French roll Loaded tots: Sock Hop – topped with cheese sauce and green onions Plant-based loaded tots – with plant-based chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and green onions

Plant-Based Burger – featuring a plant-based patty with plant-based mayonnaise and caramelized balsamic onion jam on a house-baked multi-grain bun.

Specialty shakes

Sundaes

Seasonal cheesecake

Old Fashion Apple Pie

Cookie Fries (plant-based) – with marshmallow cream, chocolate, caramel, and strawberry dipping sauces and it’s not just delicious

– with marshmallow cream, chocolate, caramel, and strawberry dipping sauces and it’s not just delicious Kitchen Sink sundae – with scoops of vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, cookies and cream, and mint chocolate chip ice cream smothered in every topping available!