New Disney Skyliner Popcorn Bucket Glides Into Epcot

What could possibly be better than the Disney Skyliner? How about a Disney Skyliner popcorn bucket?! In celebration of yesterday being National Popcorn Day (January 19 if you’re keeping track), Walt Disney World released a brand new bucket designed after their sleek new transportation.

What’s happening:

A new Disney Skyliner Popcorn bucket has glided into Epcot

Almost as fun as the real thing, the bright red container has a flip up lid and features the Skyliner logo on the broad sides.

This design features the “wrapped gondola” look with colorful character images including: Mickey and Minnie Chip ‘n’ Dale Pluto



Guests can find this collectible popcorn bucket at Fife & Drum Tavern near The American Adventure

The souvenir bucket sells for $17.00 and includes one serving of popcorn.

More Disney Skyliner fun:

This elegant mode of transportation is brand new to Walt Disney World and opened in September of 2019.

Check out our review of the first official day

If you can’t get to the Park to scoop up this bucket, you can get this Funko Pop! Skyliner collectible on shopDisney

